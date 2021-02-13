Bollywood Hungama

Vijay Deverakonda to speak his own Hindi lines in Liger

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

For his Hindi debut, Liger, Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda won’t settle for a dubbing artiste doing his lines. No matter how much hard work it takes, Vijay will speak his own Hindi lines. Both producer Karan Johar and Vijay have taken a call to stick to the star’s own voice in Hindi.

Vijay Deverakonda to speak his own Hindi lines in Liger

A source close to the development tells me, “Southern superstars like Rajinikant and Ramcharan Teja often make the mistake of getting a professional dubbing artiste to do their Hindi dialogues. That is the worst thing an actor can do to his career in Hindi cinema. Vijay Deverakonda won’t make that mistake.”

Vijay is busy brushing up his Hindi to avoid what the iconic French director Jean-luc Godard described as half a performance when we see one actor and we hear another.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger to release on September 9, 2021

More Pages: Liger Box Office Collection

