The makers of Gaslight released its first poster today. The film is slated to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 31. The official trailer for the movie will be released by the makers on March 14, 2023.

Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey starrer Gaslight’s first poster out!

In the poster, Vikrant is seen carrying a lantern standing next to Chitrangada and behind Sara in the first poster. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared the poster and captioned, “One murder, many suspects, zero trust. #Gaslight trailer Out Tomorrow. Gaslight streaming on 31st March on @disneyplushotstar #GaslightOnHotstar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)



Talking about the film, ANI quoted Sara saying, “Gaslight has been a learning curve for me, the character and story is very distinctive from the ones I have played before. The film has given me an opportunity to expand my horizons in acting and introduce different shades of Sara to my fans. It is an interesting whodunit and will keep the audience at the edge of their seats till the end. It has been an exciting journey during the shoot. Gaslight also marks my second association with Disney+ Hotstar and I am looking forward to audience’s reactions once they watch it.”

Director, Pavan Kripalani, said, “Gaslight is a high-octane suspense thriller, the film will urge you to dig deep and hop onto a journey that brings new twists and turns as the story unfolds. With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast and associating with Disney+ Hotstar, I couldn’t be more excited to share this one with the audiences.”

Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar. She has a bunch of projects in her kitty including, apart from Gaslight. She also has Murder Mubarak, helmed by Homi Adajania and Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled rom-com film opposite Vicky Kaushal.

