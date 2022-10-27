comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.10.2022 | 12:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Sara Ali Khan opted out of Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama as makers revised the script: Report

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan was cast opposite Vicky Kaushal in Aditya Dhar’s next directorial project, The Immortal Ashwatthama.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ever since its inception, Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama has grabbed headlines for various reasons. A few weeks back, the leading lady of the project, Sara Ali Khan opted out of the film. Though the makers roped in Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a section of fans still want to know the reason why Sara Ali Khan had to walk out of The Immortal Ashwatthama

Sara Ali Khan opted out of Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama as makers revised the script: Report

Sara Ali Khan opted out of Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama as makers revised the script: Report

There is a news piece making rounds on the internet shedding some light on the matter. According to a report by India Today, Sara walked out of Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama after the script got revised.

The report explained that the makers wanted a younger girl in the film and at that time Sara came on board. However, after the script was revised, the dates were clashing and it was no longer doable. The report also mentioned that the makers now wanted an older actress to be cast in the film. However, it is worth mentioning that neither Khan nor the makers of the forthcoming film have not issued any official statement regarding the former’s exit from the project. 

The report also gave a sneak peek into the pre-production of The Immortal Ashwatthama as it stated Vicky Kaushal is still very much on board for the project as he has a stronghold and credibility with the audience. The pre-production for the film has already begun and since the film is mounted on a huge scale the makers have spent nearly 8-10 months on pre-production.

For the unversed, directed by Aditya Dhar, the upcoming film will see Vicky portraying Ashwatthama - the son of Dronacharya. To get into the skin of his character, Vicky was training in horse-riding and various martial art forms, including krav maga and jiu-jitsu.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan joins the No Shame Movement with IAS officer-turned-actor Abhishek Singh; visits Delhi college, Miranda House

More Pages: The Immortal Ashwatthama Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Esmayeel Shroff dies in Mumbai; Govinda,…

SEVENTEEN to take over Osaka, Tokyo and…

Jacqueline Fernandez’ lawyer says his client…

After Salman Khan contracts Dengue, BMC…

Genelia D’Souza to make a comeback with…

Jimmy Shergill joins Ajay Devgn and Neeraj…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification