Ever since its inception, Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama has grabbed headlines for various reasons. A few weeks back, the leading lady of the project, Sara Ali Khan opted out of the film. Though the makers roped in Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a section of fans still want to know the reason why Sara Ali Khan had to walk out of The Immortal Ashwatthama.

There is a news piece making rounds on the internet shedding some light on the matter. According to a report by India Today, Sara walked out of Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama after the script got revised.

The report explained that the makers wanted a younger girl in the film and at that time Sara came on board. However, after the script was revised, the dates were clashing and it was no longer doable. The report also mentioned that the makers now wanted an older actress to be cast in the film. However, it is worth mentioning that neither Khan nor the makers of the forthcoming film have not issued any official statement regarding the former’s exit from the project.

The report also gave a sneak peek into the pre-production of The Immortal Ashwatthama as it stated Vicky Kaushal is still very much on board for the project as he has a stronghold and credibility with the audience. The pre-production for the film has already begun and since the film is mounted on a huge scale the makers have spent nearly 8-10 months on pre-production.

For the unversed, directed by Aditya Dhar, the upcoming film will see Vicky portraying Ashwatthama - the son of Dronacharya. To get into the skin of his character, Vicky was training in horse-riding and various martial art forms, including krav maga and jiu-jitsu.

