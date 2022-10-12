Actress Sara Ali Khan and IAS officer turned actor, Abhishek Singh join hands to provide support to young girls who fall victim to non-consensual media sharing. The duo went to interact with young girls at Miranda House College in New Delhi.

A talk show session was organized by United by Blood organization with NSS and the Department of Chemistry of Miranda House College, called 'No Shame'. During her speech, the actress addressed the issue of young girls' images being shared on the web without their consent, and how it deeply affects them and their mental well-being.

The Kedarnath actress has been lauded for standing up for this social issue and providing support to those who fall victim to their intimate images and media being shared without consent. Yesterday, even Minister of Law and Justice, Kiran Rijiju praised the actress for joining the 'No Shame Movement' and spreading awareness against non-consensual image sharing amongst young girls, amidst the rising cases of image abuse that are surfacing.

I'm happy that popular actor @SaraAliKhan has volunteered to join "No Shame Movement" with young IAS officer @Abhishek_asitis and team, a step to support young girls who are victims of “Non-consensual image sharing”. We are witnessing a rise in such cases amongst students. pic.twitter.com/lzUa6fqS7s — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 10, 2022

On the work front, the 27-year-old actress is working on Dharma Productions' Ae Watan Mere Watan. She will be seen donning the character of freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. This is her 3rd project of the year. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in Maddock Films' untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey.

