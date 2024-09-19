Popular choreographer Jani Master has been reportedly arrested following sexual harassment allegations made against him by a 21-year-old former colleague. Known for his work in blockbusters such as Baahubali and Pushpa: The Rise, Master now faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Choreographer Jani Master arrested after 21-year-old former colleague accuses him of sexual harassment: Reports

Allegations of Sexual Harassment Spanning Several Years

The allegations come from a woman who first met Jani Master in 2017. Two years later, she accepted an offer to work as his assistant choreographer. The accuser claims that the sexual assaults took place over several years, starting when she was still a minor.

One specific incident is said to have occurred at a hotel in Mumbai, where Master and two male dancers were staying during a show. The woman also claimed that Master threatened her with physical violence to keep her from filing a complaint and mentally harassed her during photoshoots and rehearsals.

Further Accusations of Forced Conversion and Marriage

The accusations do not end there. According to the woman, Jani Master allegedly pressured her to convert and “marry” him, despite him being married. On one occasion, the woman claimed, Master and his wife entered her room and physically assaulted her.

Suspension and Legal Action

Following these allegations, Jani Master was arrested in Bengaluru and is expected to be moved to Hyderabad. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and a workers' union have suspended Master from their ranks. Actor Jhansi, who chairs the Telugu Film Chamber’s panel on sexual harassment claims, confirmed that the charges include rape and criminal intimidation.

The charges will reportedly invoke sections of the POCSO Act, which deals with crimes committed against minors. The matter is under investigation, and further legal proceedings are expected.

Political Repercussions

Jani Master is also a member of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, which has directed him to distance himself from its political events for the time being. While there were rumours of his expulsion from the party, Master has denied these claims and stated that he will follow the leadership’s directions.

Broader Context: A Wave of Allegations Across the Industry

Jani Master’s arrest comes amid a larger wave of sexual assault allegations sweeping the Indian film industry. The Kerala movie industry has also been rocked by numerous accusations, with actors and filmmakers like Nivin Pauly, Jayasurya, and MLA M Mukesh being named in various cases. These allegations have prompted widespread investigations and political debates.

As the situation develops, Jani Master’s case adds another name to the growing list of film industry figures facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct.

Also Read: Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master accused of sexual assault, booked: Reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.