Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.11.2021 | 7:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Antim – The Final TruthDhamaka 83 Dhamaka Satyameva Jayate 2 Atrangi Re Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Salman Khan urges fans to not pour milk on Antim – The Final Truth posters, says ‘give it to someone needy’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan fans are rejoicing and flocking the cinema halls as his film Antim - The Final Truth has finally been released on the big screen. Photos and videos are going viral on social media of fans pouring milk on the posters of the film. The actor took to his social media account to share the video and urged his fans to not waste milk and give it to the needy.

Salman Khan urges fans to not pour milk on Antim - The Final Truth posters, says ‘give it to someone needy’

Sharing the video, Salman Khan said, “Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta. (Many of us cannot even afford water to drink and you are wasting milk. It is a request to all my fans that if you want to give milk, give it to someone needy. Give the milk to poor children who don’t get to drink it).”

Antim was released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26. Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Salman and Suniel Shetty shake a leg on 'Haaye Hukku Haaye'; recite each other's dialogues

More Pages: Antim - The Final Truth Box Office Collection , Antim - The Final Truth Movie Review

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan urges fans to not burst crackers…

Jacqueline Fernandez' mirror selfie with…

Yoo Ah In and Ahn Eun Jin in talks to star…

BTS’ military enlistment deferred as South…

Suniel Shetty becomes emotional visiting the…

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification