Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.11.2021 | 9:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhamaka Bunty Aur Babli 2 Antim – The Final Truth Satyameva Jayate 2 83 Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Salman Khan urges fans to not burst crackers inside theatres after seeing viral videos during Antim – The Final Truth screenings 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan fans are rejoicing and flocking the cinema halls as his film Antim - The Final Truth has finally been released on the big screen. While fans were excited, a video from the screening has gone viral as fans reportedly burst crackers inside a theatre. The actor took to his social media account to share the video and urged his fans to not endanger anyone with this behaviour.

Salman Khan urges fans to not burst crackers inside theatres after seeing viral videos during Antim - The Final Truth screenings 

Salman Khan posted the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u.”

Antim was released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26. Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan gets furious at everyone, says no one deserves to win the trophy

More Pages: Antim - The Final Truth Box Office Collection , Antim - The Final Truth Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jacqueline Fernandez' mirror selfie with…

Yoo Ah Iin and Ahn Eun Jin in talks to star…

BTS’ military enlistment deferred as South…

Suniel Shetty becomes emotional visiting the…

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari…

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor's next film with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification