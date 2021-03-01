News of the third instalment in the Tiger franchise has been doing the rounds since the success of the first two films. Yash Raj Films had even confirmed that a third film in the franchise featuring Salman Khan was being planned. In fact, the team even commenced work on the project with director Maneesh Sharma at the helm. Now we hear that YRF, who have been leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the third film is bigger than the preview two have zeroed in on three overseas locations to shoot Tiger 3.

“Yash Raj Films is looking to make Tiger 3 on an even bigger and grander scale than the first two, and for this reason viewers will be treated to plenty of action, drama and of course exotic locations. Currently like most films that shoot overseas, YRF has zeroed in on three potential overseas destinations viz. U.A.E, Istanbul and Europe to shoot Tiger 3”, says a well-placed trade source.

Interestingly, while all three destinations hold promise, the source tells us that Istanbul seems to be the front runner currently when it comes to locations. “Istanbul offers immense concessions and ease of permissions to film units that are looking to shoot big budget ventures that will depict their country.” With Istanbul offering exotic locales with stunning views, and concessions to filmmakers our source claims that this location is the frontrunner currently for the first schedule.

As for the film, Tiger 3 that stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. Said to take the story of Tiger forward the film is being readied for release in 2022.

