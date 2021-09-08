Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.09.2021 | 9:32 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoot Police Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Antim Maidaan
follow us on

Salman Khan moves court against a video game called Selmon Bhai

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Salman Khan approached a civil court in Mumbai against a video game called Selmon Bhai. The game is allegedly based on the actor's hit-and-run case from 2002. The Court has ordered a temporary restraint on access to the game.

Salman Khan moves court against a video game called Selmon Bhai

As per reports, the court has restrained the makers of the game, Parody Studios Pvt Ltd and its directors, from disseminating, launching, re-launching, and recreating the game or any other content relating to the actor. The court also restrained the defendants from making any derogatory remarks against Salman Khan by exploiting and making available the game or in any manner whatsoever which tends to injure him or his family members in any manner. They have also been directed to immediately take down/block/disable access to the game from Google Play Store and all other platforms.

“When the plaintiff has not given any consent for installing, preparing and running such game which is very similar to his identity and the case which was against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and is also tarnishing his image,” the court observed.

Salman Khan had filed an application in court last month against the developers of the game. He had claimed that the names and images used in the game appeared to be his caricature version.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma lock horns in first poster of Antim: The Final Truth

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone to launch global lifestyle…

Sonakshi Sinha's House of Creativity…

Complaint filed against YouTuber Carry…

Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun…

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's shoot…

Bigg Boss OTT: MX TakaTak influencer Aashika…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification