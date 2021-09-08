Bollywood actor Salman Khan approached a civil court in Mumbai against a video game called Selmon Bhai. The game is allegedly based on the actor's hit-and-run case from 2002. The Court has ordered a temporary restraint on access to the game.

As per reports, the court has restrained the makers of the game, Parody Studios Pvt Ltd and its directors, from disseminating, launching, re-launching, and recreating the game or any other content relating to the actor. The court also restrained the defendants from making any derogatory remarks against Salman Khan by exploiting and making available the game or in any manner whatsoever which tends to injure him or his family members in any manner. They have also been directed to immediately take down/block/disable access to the game from Google Play Store and all other platforms.

“When the plaintiff has not given any consent for installing, preparing and running such game which is very similar to his identity and the case which was against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and is also tarnishing his image,” the court observed.

Salman Khan had filed an application in court last month against the developers of the game. He had claimed that the names and images used in the game appeared to be his caricature version.

