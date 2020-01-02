Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.01.2020 | 1:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Saif Ali Khan speaks about the comparisons of Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior with Game Of Thrones

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saif Ali Khan will don the role of Uday Bhan in Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. The actor will be portraying the role of the antagonist while Ajay Devgn plays the protagonist, Tanhaji. The movie is a high-octane period action drama that has left the fans in awe of both the stars. Also starring Kajol as Ajay Devgn’s wife, the movie is sure to hit the right strings among its audience.

Saif Ali Khan speaks about the comparisons of Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior with Game Of Thrones

When the first look of Saif Ali Khan was revealed, the fans couldn’t help but compare the poster to Game Of Thrones. During a conversation with a leading tabloid, Saif Ali Khan said that he agrees that there are Game Of Thrones references in the film, but only with regards to the costumes and the sets. The movie, however, is a war film and Saif had an instant liking towards the script after the narration.

The likes of Uday Bhan is something Saif has not explored in his career so far. Finding it a cool role to play, he gave a positive nod to the film. Playing the colourful and dramatic character, the role required a seasoned actor with body language, posture, and expressions.

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior marks the third collaboration of Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn talks about working with Saif Ali Khan in Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior

More Pages: Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn talks about working with Saif Ali…

Kajol says she would’ve chosen to do…

Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn deletes the word ‘Om’…

Jawaani Jaaneman: 25 Years later, Saif Ali…

Kareena Kapoor Khan yet to watch Good Newwz;…

Ajay Devgn felt nostalgic working with…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification