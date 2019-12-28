Happy Holidays indeed for Ryan Reynolds fans as the actor has confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in works. The actor, who was recently seen in Netflix’s actioner 6 Underground, recently appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan where he told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that the team is currently working on the third installment.

“Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

A lot of speculation was around the future of Deadpool following Disney’s purchase of Fox, the studio which made Deadpool and Deadpool 2 and whether Disney would be okay with making R- rated film. The previous films were highest-grossing R-rated flicks until this year when Joker released.

Now that Ryan Reynolds has confirmed Deadpool 3, there’s something to look forward to.