Richa Chadha says she doesn’t believe in media trials when asked about working with Me Too accused Subhash Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Richa Chadha is gearing up for the release of Subhash Kapoor directorial, Madam Chief Minister. It is the first Hindi film to release in theatres in 2021. As the film is set to release in a few days, the actress was asked about working with director Subhash Kapoor who was accused of sexual misconduct by Geetika Tyagi in 2014.

As a fierce advocate of the #MeToo movement, Richa Chadha has stood by the victims. Speaking to a daily, the actress said that she recently came out of a defamation case against Payal Ghosh. She said that she stands by the movement but also cites that she doesn’t believe in media trials. She said that unlike the other cases that were brought to Twitter, this case is subjudice. Richa further said that we must respect the law of the land and the court’s verdict. She said that till the court passes a judgEment, she won’t judge anybody.

Madam Prime Minister, a fictionalised tale of power dynamics at the grass-root level, the film traces Richa’s on-screen character’s rise to power in a dogmatic male-dominated setup. It is set to release on January 22.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha releases a statement after receiving backlash over casual casteism for Madam Chief Minister poster

More Pages: Madam Chief Minister Box Office Collection

