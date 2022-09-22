Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are known for their unconventional choice of projects, and it seems like their wedding style is no exception. According to the latest development, the duo will reflect their inner environmentalist in their dreamy wedding.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to plan an environmentally conscious and sustainable wedding

The Fukrey stars have jointly decided to put in efforts with the help of their teams who are planning their wedding in an attempt to make their wedding more environmentally conscious and eco-friendly. The couple has roped in a wedding planning company who are using various means including decor using natural elements recycled or repurposed wood and eco-friendly decor items.

Richa and Ali are also focusing on reducing food wastage at their wedding functions by curating food experiences that are sustainable and have experts on board known for creating such experiences. The teams across have been briefed to minimise plastic waste and use recyclable plastic during the functions as much as possible.

On the other hand, a source close to the couple gave us a sneak peek into the invite and said, “The actor duo got a friend to design their wedding save the date who custom sketched their faces into kitschy pop art design. The invite has a retro 90s feel made in a shape of a matchbox that reads - “Couple Matches” with a quirky sketch of Richa in a traditional saree with a ghunghat whereas Ali’s sketch is seen in a suit-boot avatar as the two are seen riding a bicycle.”

Chadha and Fazal had postponed their wedding due to the pandemic. However, they have decided to tie the knot in the first week of October 2022. The couple will be having a big Indian wedding. Wedding festivities will be held in Delhi and Mumbai. Reports have it that they will be tying the knot in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai, followed by receptions that will be hosted in the city as well as in Delhi.

