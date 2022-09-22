The Maharashtra government has appointed Raveena Tandon as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has appointed Raveena Tandon as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra. Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar made the announcement today.

Raveena Tandon becomes The Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador Of Maharashtra

“We have witnessed Ms. Raveena's passion and love for wildlife and her conservation on many occasions as Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador for Maharashtra,” the statement read.

Tandon described it as an honour to serve as the wildlife goodwill ambassador of Maharashtra, “Honoured to join hands with Maharashtra Forest Department as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador. The mission is to work to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature. I am grateful for this platform and cannot wait to get to work with these dedicated & passionate individuals.”

Besides being a brilliant actress, Raveena is an ardent environmental activist and a fervent supporter of animal rights, the protection of endangered species in India, and conserving the environment.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Netflix's Aranyak. She will next star in Arbaaz Khan's production Patna Shukla.

ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan teams up with Raveena Tandon for social drama Patna Shukla

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.