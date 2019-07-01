Raveena Tandon takes a jibe at Zaira Wasim who quit Bollywood confessing that it interferes with her faith towards Islam!

A day ago, Zaira Wasim, who is known for her roles in films like Dangal and Secret Superstar, decided to quit Bollywood. The teenage girl, who also has The Sky Is Pink in pipeline, decided to quit the industry stating that it interfered with her relation with her religion Islam. She stated in her confession letter that she couldn’t cope with both the ideologies and couldn’t gain balance between them because of which she decided to quit the industry. The 90s star Raveena Tandon, who came across this post, was very offended by the way Zaira called Bollywood as an interference with her religion and took a jibe at her by sharing a post on Twitter.

Earlier this weekend, Bollywood woke up to a shocking letter shared by Zaira Wasim after she completed 5 years in the industry, wherein she said, “As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity i.e. my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here.” This didn’t go down well with actress Raveena Tandon who decided to respond to this post on Twitter.

She said, “Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves.”

Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2019

She also added another post recently, where she appreciated Bollywood for being devoid of any discrimination based on caste, creed or religion. She said, “I standby and love my industry, all the opportunities it gives to everyone. Exit is your choice, reason, by all means. Just do not demean it for everyone else. The industry where all work shoulder to shoulder,no differences,caste,religion or where you come from. #Respect #indianfilms.”

I standby and love my industry,all the opportunities it gives to everyone. Exit is your choice,reason,by all means.Just do not demean it for everyone else.The industry where all work shoulder to shoulder,no differences,caste,religion or where you come from. #Respect #indianfilms https://t.co/hRJKTfI9J8 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2019

Coming to Zaira Wasim, she will be seen in The Sky Is Pink which is expected to hit the big screens only in October. The makers of the film, however, have already extended their support to Zaira’s decision calling it a personal choice and have also asserted that the teenage actress was thoroughly professional throughout the film and that she has also wrapped up the pending work related to the movie.