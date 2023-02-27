Pepsi has announced a blockbuster association with Ranveer Singh, welcoming the actor as its brand ambassador. Crowned by the youth of India as the ultimate superstar, Ranveer Singh has charmed his fans time and again, be it through his powerful performances, fashion statements, musical forays, or his free-spirited personality.

Pepsi has always been synonymous with the voice of the youth and believes in empowering them with self-expression, self-confidence, and self-belief. This dynamic match between Pepsi and Ranveer is sure to enthral audiences across the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Pepsi represents the spirit of youth in a bottle and for us, Ranveer perfectly embodies that very spirit. Ranveer stands for the brand ethos – be it being effortless, audacious, or having the gumption to be your true self. We are thrilled to have him on the brand and are extremely confident that the consumers will love the magic we intend to create together.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which has been postponed to July 28. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 28, 2023. It stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy and produced under Dharma Productions.

