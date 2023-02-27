Set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh, the series will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery.

Sony LIV has announced an adaptation of the renowned detective fiction mystery novel "The Sittaford Mystery," written by legendary British novelist and queen of the crime genre, Agatha Christie. Titled Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, the original is helmed by Bhardwaj’s home banner – Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films in association with Agatha Christie Limited.

Vishal Bhardwaj to make digital debut with Agatha Christie’s ‘The Sittaford Mystery’ adaptation

Set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh, the series will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery. Besides donning the hats of director and co-producer, Vishal Bhardwaj also serves as the show's co-screenwriter, alongside Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan. The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam amongst others.

Saugata Mukherjee, Head Content – Sony LIV, said, "Detective fiction has been a perennial favourite with our audience and what better than an Agatha Christie novel. We are delighted to be bringing one of her classics 'The Sittaford Mystery' adapted rather skilfully in an Indian setting by none other than Vishal Bhardwaj. We are thrilled to have Vishal onboard as his ingenuity in adapting literary classics remains unrivalled."

Vishal Bhardwaj, Director and Producer – Vishal Bhardwaj Films, added, "I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie's mysterious tales. Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today. It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard , great-grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team. Sony LIV and Priti Shahani have been the perfect partners for me to adapt this thrilling and mysterious world."

Priti Shahani, Founder – Tusk Tale Films Private Limited, said, "Working with Vishal Bhardwaj as the director of Sony LIV's adaptation of Agatha Christie's "The Sittaford Mystery" is truly an exciting journey. His ability to attract the right combination of talent and his artistry of bringing uniqueness and colour in each character make his stories truly captivating. This adaptation will be a beautiful representation of Agatha Christie's original work."

James Prichard, CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, added, "My great-grandmother has many fans in India and I am really excited for them to enjoy this adaptation by Vishal Bhardwaj which takes the story of The Sittaford Mystery and reimagines it in India."

James Prichard, Basi Akpabio and Leo Dezoysa will act as executive producers on the show on behalf of Agatha Christie Limited.

