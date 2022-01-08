comscore

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot postponed due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The shooting of several impending films have been affected due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in India. It is said that Karan Johar, who is helming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, was all set to shoot a song featuring Ranveer and Alia in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City on January 10. However, this shoot has been put on hold for the time being.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot postponed due to surge in Covid-19 cases

According to the reports, a song’s shoot was planned much in advance and a set was already being built on a grand scale. However, Karan Johar did not want to take any chances with the rising cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai. He wanted to make sure that his cast and crew stays safe in these testing times. Reportedly, the set will stay up until they can resume the shoot at a better time.

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, shoot of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger are postponed to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Also Read: Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt get all decked up for a night out in Delhi amid the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection

