On December 24, actress Tunisha Sharma died of suicide on the sets of SAB TV’s popular show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. A day after Tunisha’s untimely demise, Tunisha's mother lodged an abetment to suicide complaint against Sheezan Khan, who was Tunisha’s co-star as well as her ex-boyfriend. She was, reportedly, depressed about her breakup with Sheezan. Thus on December 25, he was arrested and now after being in jail for nearly 70 days, Sheezan finally stepped out and spoke about the matter.

Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan talks about Ali Baba co-star after stepping out of jail; says, “she would have fought for me”

In an interview with Times of India, Sheezan asserted, “Today, I understand the true meaning of freedom and I can feel it. I was in tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters and I am so happy to be back with them.” He further added, “Finally, I am with my family! It’s an overwhelming feeling. All I want to do for a few days is lie in my mother’s lap, eat food cooked by her, and spend time with my sisters and brother.

When asked about Tunisha, with whom he broke up 15 days before she passed away, Khan said, “I miss her and if she was alive, she would have fought for me.”

Meanwhile, Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz said, “We are happy that he is back. We will need some time to process this. Sheezan is finally out, and we are grateful to everyone who stood by us.”

Giving the details of the next hearing, Sheezan’s lawyer stated, “It’s nice to see the family together after more than two months. Our case regarding the quashing of the FIR against Sheezan is scheduled to come up for hearing in the High Court on March 9.”

For the unversed in her complaint, Tunisha’s mother also accused Sheezaz’s family and claimed that they were forcing the late actress to take up Islamic practices.

