After 11 years of courtship, Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with his longtime love Patralekhaa in a dreamy and intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on November 15. The photos from the wedding are beautiful. In presence of family and a few friends, the couple hosted series of ceremonies before their wedding day. Those who thought that the couple will take their honeymoon vacation before returning to work, are wrong. Rao will return to work on November 18 to begin the shoot for Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed.

The filmmaker has already begun groundwork in Lucknow. According to a report in a daily, the director had planned the schedule in such a way that Rao will be able to begin his work right after his wedding. Understanding the director's vision and why it would be great to shoot in November and December, Rao agreed to do the schedule before going on a honeymoon with his wife Patralekhaa. He is expected to land in Lucknow on November 17.

The socio-political drama titled Bheed also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The subject, much like the filmmaker’s previous works, is an everyday issue that often gets brushed under the carpet. The story demands ease of performance and Sinha found Rajkummar the right fit. The socio-political drama will be shot across Lucknow.

Bheed is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

