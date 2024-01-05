Following his recent Dunki release, Hirani takes on the role of showrunner for his streaming debut.

Actor Vikrant Massey, triumphing in 12th Fail, ventures into Disney+ Hotstar's next project, helmed by renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Following his recent Dunki release, Hirani takes on the role of showrunner for his streaming debut. While not in the director's chair, his creative influence promises a distinctive touch to the upcoming venture. This collaboration signifies a compelling blend of Massey's rising star power and Hirani's seasoned storytelling prowess.

Rajkumar Hirani to venture into OTT space with Vikrant Massey-led series on Disney+ Hotstar

Speaking to PTI, Rajkumar Hirani recently revealed, “I’m doing an OTT show, which we actually start shooting this month. I’m a showrunner for that, I’m not directing it. It’s a show for Hotstar (Disney+ Hotstar) and Vikrant Massey is playing a role in it. It’s something I’m very happy about with the script and the way it has panned out. On this show, I’m really involved and it’s in my own space.”

Meanwhile, Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani among others has collected Rs. 190.52 crores at the box office in India.

On the other hand, Vikrant Massey is basking in the success of 12th Fail which was released in October 2023. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, it collected Rs. 54.18 crore at the box office.

