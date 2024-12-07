The Indian hip-hop scene witnessed a storm this week as MTV Hustle, a popular rap reality show, found itself embroiled in controversy. Rapper Raftaar, a judge on the show, has addressed the allegations surrounding comedian Rohan Cariappa's YouTube channel being targeted with strikes, which some believe were linked to his satirical commentary on the show.

Raftaar Calls for Calm Amid Backlash

In a video shared on social media, Raftaar spoke about the need for unity within the community. He explained the importance of supporting creativity and resolving disputes constructively.

"We only have love. This is a whole community. We will stand with the community. Don’t worry, my brother, Rohan," Raftaar said. He also appealed to MTV Hustle, urging them to de-escalate the situation. "Let’s meet in the middle and make it happen. Keep calm and be patient," he added.

Raftaar highlighted the hard work of the participants on the show, saying, "There are several kids who write songs within 4-5 days on this show, and people are forgetting all the great work and artists here. We cannot forget them. We will find a solution. It's that simple."

The controversy erupted after Rohan Cariappa, known for his satirical content on YouTube, shared his ordeal on Instagram. He claimed that over 50 copyright strikes were issued against his channel, allegedly as retaliation for his critical videos about the show. In a heartfelt post, Cariappa wrote, "Killswitch aur Danish ke baad mera bhi elimination ho raha hai," referring to recent eliminations of contestants on the show. His post resonated with fans, sparking outrage online and leading to the hashtag #ShameOnMTVHUSTLE trending across platforms.

