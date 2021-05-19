A.R. Rahman who turned producer and co-writer with the film 99 Songs, on Wednesday, announced the digital premiere of the film. He announced that the film will be streaming on Netflix from May 21. The film was first released in theatres on April 16.

The film that has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu streams in all three languages on the streaming giant from May 21. Making the announcement, A.R. Rahman took to his Twitter handle and shared links to the trailer in all three languages. “Here’s the announcement that will lighten your mood. #99Songs will stream on Netflix from May 21st,” he tweeted.



99 Songs also marks the debut of actors Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. The film is directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, who worked as an ad filmmaker before Rahman offered him to direct for his production. Vishwesh is also a musician known for the Mumbai-based band Scribe.

The world premiere of the film was held at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea in 2019.

