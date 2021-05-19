Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.05.2021 | 7:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

A.R. Rahman’s 99 Songs to have its digital premiere on Netflix on this day

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A.R. Rahman who turned producer and co-writer with the film 99 Songs, on Wednesday, announced the digital premiere of the film. He announced that the film will be streaming on Netflix from May 21. The film was first released in theatres on April 16.

AR Rahman's 99 Songs to have its digital premiere on Netflix on this day

The film that has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu streams in all three languages on the streaming giant from May 21. Making the announcement, A.R. Rahman took to his Twitter handle and shared links to the trailer in all three languages. “Here’s the announcement that will lighten your mood. #99Songs will stream on Netflix from May 21st,” he tweeted.


99 Songs also marks the debut of actors Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. The film is directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, who worked as an ad filmmaker before Rahman offered him to direct for his production. Vishwesh is also a musician known for the Mumbai-based band Scribe.

The world premiere of the film was held at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea in 2019.

ALSO READ: A.R. Rahman launches Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas with 99 Songs; says they have a lot of potential

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Radhe Box Office Overseas Day 6: The film…

Radhe Box Office: Salman Khan-Disha Patani…

FIR filed against Facebook user for selling…

SCOOP: Zee Studios in talks with Antim and…

Radhe Box Office Overseas Day 6: Salman…

Salman Khan starrer Radhe garners over 9.9…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification