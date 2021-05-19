Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.05.2021 | 6:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Kumail Nanjiani to play Somen Banerjee in Hulu’s Chippendales drama Immigrant

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Kumail Nanjiani, who is gearing up for Marvel's The Eternals, is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming Chippendales drama Immigrant set at Hulu.

Kumail Nanjiani to play Somen Banerjee in Hulu's Chippendales drama Immigrant

According to Deadline, "The streamer has given the eight-episode project a straight-to-series order. It is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian American entrepreneur who started the Chippendales. Nanjiani will play Banerjee. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. Banerjee was later caught up in a plot to kill a number of Chippendales producers, dancers, and choreographers and eventually pleaded guilty to arson, racketeering, and murder for hire."

The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani teams up with Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel as the latter pens the series. Siegel, Nanjiani executive produce along with Limelight’s Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, and Emily V. Gordon. Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi will also work on the script for the series.

ALSO READ: Marvel unveils first look of Eternals, announces Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and gives glimpse of Black Widow and Shang-Chi

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Radhe Box Office Overseas Day 6: The film…

Radhe Box Office: Salman Khan-Disha Patani…

FIR filed against Facebook user for selling…

SCOOP: Zee Studios in talks with Antim and…

Radhe Box Office Overseas Day 6: Salman…

Salman Khan starrer Radhe garners over 9.9…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification