Actor Kumail Nanjiani, who is gearing up for Marvel's The Eternals, is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming Chippendales drama Immigrant set at Hulu.

According to Deadline, "The streamer has given the eight-episode project a straight-to-series order. It is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian American entrepreneur who started the Chippendales. Nanjiani will play Banerjee. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. Banerjee was later caught up in a plot to kill a number of Chippendales producers, dancers, and choreographers and eventually pleaded guilty to arson, racketeering, and murder for hire."

The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani teams up with Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel as the latter pens the series. Siegel, Nanjiani executive produce along with Limelight’s Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, and Emily V. Gordon. Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi will also work on the script for the series.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.