There were reports in some sections of the media that R Balki, who is very close to Ilaiyaraja, will be directing a biopic on the music maestro. Not only have the two worked together in Balki’s best works Cheeni Kum, Shamitabh and Paa, among them, Balki remains very close to Ilaiyaraja in real life.

Said Balki, “How can I make film on someone whom I am so close to, and whom I hero-worship? It is like you and Lataji (Mangeshkar). You will understand what I am saying.”

Balki further added, “Like I always tell him he grows younger every year. That’s because his body composition is 98 percent music… 1.9 percent water .. and 0.1 percent everything else. What he does to cinema is not just add music he lends an added dimension to the plot.”

Balki feels he cannot do justice to a film on Ilaiayaraja. “I am a bit too close to his music to do justice to a film on him. To me, he is divine. It is tough for me to humanize him.”

Further to this, there were some reports that Mari Selvraj would replace Balki as the director of the Ilaiayara bio-pic.

These reports are false.

