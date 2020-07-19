Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.07.2020 | 12:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya director Rajat Mukherjee passes away; Bollywood expresses grief 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee passed away early today. Celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha took to their social media handle to express grief. He is known for films like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Road, and Love In Nepal

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya director Rajat Mukherjee passes away; Bollywood expresses grief 

Remembering his friend, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh.” 


Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate.” Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend.”


“Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend,” wrote filmmaker Hansal Mehta. 

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to…

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Aditya Chopra of…

The Bachchans are all stable & recuperating

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya…

Hyderabad schedule of Mumbai Saga starring…

Ranveer Singh meets hairstylist to begin…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification