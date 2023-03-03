comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Two men break into Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat, case registered

As per Mumbai Police, they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet SRK.

Bollywood Hungama News Network

A case has been registered against two men who broke into Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat in Mumbai. As per Mumbai Police, they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet SRK. They scaled the outer wall of Mannat when they were apprehended by the bodyguards.

As per news agency ANI, a case of trespassing and other relevant offences have been registered against two men aged between 20 and 22 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of Pathaan. The film has surpassed Rs. 1024.50 crore at the box office, breaking several records. The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Siddharth Anand, released on January 25, 2023.

SRK will be next seen in Jawan, helmed by Atlee. The project also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is scheduled for June 3, 2023 release. He also has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani, set for December 2023 release.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan faces FIR charges along with two realty developers over Lucknow property

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

