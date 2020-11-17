Actor Priyanka Chopra shared on Monday that she has been named the British Fashion Council's Ambassador for Positive Change.

"I am honored to be the British Fashion Council's Ambassador for Positive Change while I'm living and working in London over the next year," she wrote on Twitter on November 16. "We'll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me. @BFC #CarolineRush."

"Fashion has always been the pulse of pop culture and can be a powerful force with the ability to connect cultures and bring people together. I look forward to celebrating the incredible diversity and creativity of the industry," added Priyanka Chopra.

We'll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me.@BFC #CarolineRush

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next star in The Matrix 4, Russo Brothers' Amazon Prime series Citadel, Netflix movies The White Tiger, and We Can Be Heroes. She has also signed a romance drama Text For You alongside Outlander star Sam Heughan and five-time Grammy Award winner Celine Dion.

