Last Updated 21.08.2019 | 3:46 PM IST

Police complaint filed against Sacred Games director Anurag Kashyap for hurting religious sentiments

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Days after the second season of the much-awaited web series Sacred Games was released, a BJP leader filed a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap. He alleged that the director of the series has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs through his web series. BJP legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa also accused Kashyap of “disrespecting” Sikh and Hindu sentiments through portrayals in the web series directed by him.

Police complaint filed against Sacred Games director Anurag Kashyap for hurting religious sentiments

Anurag Kashyap has not yet responded to the allegations. Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga said he filed a complaint against Kashyap at Parliament Street police station for “insulting” Sikh sentiments. He said that in one of the scenes in the series, a Sikh character essayed by Saif Ali Khan threw his Kara which is one of the Kakaars revered by the Sikhs.

Sirsa said he had complained to the Information and Broadcasting minister against Kashyap demanding “strict action against him”. He said that they cannot let Bollywood stars “play with their religious faiths and sentiments”. He also said that Kashyap should have at least studied the scriptures of Sikhs and Hindus before he portrays the characters so negatively in his projects just for “entertainment or sensationalism”.

Sirsa who is an MLA from Rajouri Garden and also head of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) said that he will also explore options for initiating legal actions against Kashyap.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan: “Sartaj Singh is one of My Best Roles…” | Sacred Games 2

