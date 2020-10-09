Ever since they shared screen space on Bigg Boss last year veteran singer Anup Jalota and model-singer Jasleen Matharu have been repeatedly linked although the veteran singer has repeatedly denied the linkups pleading that they are like father and daughter.

Now in a startling development a picture of Anup and Jasleen dressed as a groom and a bride surfaced online. It was time to clear the air. As usual Anupji called back prominently laughing off the picture as a fantasy. “That’s a still from a film that Jasleen and I are doing. The film is called Vo Meri Student Hai, and I play Jasleen’s music teacher who gets her married to a suitably eligible man.”

Sounds exactly like Anupji’s real-life relationship with Jasleen. “It is!” the Ghazal singer replies. “I play more-or-less my real-life role. I am a singer in the film. And I’ve even performed a rap number. Rap may be relatively new to America. In India rap singing is as old as the mythological scriptures. If you remember Ashok Kumar in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Ashirwaad (1969), he had sung a hit rap number ‘Rail Gadi Chuk Chuk’.”

Coming back to the marriage rumours Anupji says, “The still is from a dream sequence in the film. Jasleen’s father is the film’s director.”

Obviously a publicity stunt? “Maybe , I don’t know. And I don’t mind. At 67 I am trying out all sorts of new experiences including rap singing. Maze le raha hoon zindagi ke.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.