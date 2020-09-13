Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.09.2020 | 4:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

No Bollywood Names In Narcotics List, Say Government Sources

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

In what could prove to be a major embarrassment for a leading news channel that flashed the  names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and dress designer Simone Khambatta as those named by Rhea Chakraborty during her interrogation by the  Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB),  Government sources that this writer spoke to, outright deny any such “leaks” to the channel.

No Bollywood Names In Narcotics List, Say Government Sources

Another news channel got even more inventive thereafter and mentioned the names of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and media manager Rohini Iyer in Rhea’s drug confessions.

All false, it seems. Says the source very close to the Government, “Firstly where are these leaks  coming from? Secondly the NCB is strictly forbidden from divulging names. Thirdly,  I can tell you the names given out as the ones mentioned by Ms Chakraborty are completely false. Ms Chakraborty has not mentioned any names, and certainly not the names mentioned  by those two channels.”

This  source calls the ‘name calling business’ the Arnab Effect.  “Since Arnab’s channel  Republic is getting major TRPs with their non-stop Sushant-Rhea coverage the other channels, in  their desperation to catch up are putting out hearsay and fantasy as news.”

Do the channels that are throwing names from Bollywood into the viewers’ face know how this kind of irresponsible name-calling affects the families of those that are arbitrarily named?

Earlier  NCB deputy-director KPS Malhotra was quoted as saying, "We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood."

Also Read: After Rhea Chakraborty, NCB arrests several others involved in the drug case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After Rhea Chakraborty, NCB arrests several…

Khaali Peeli makers alter the spelling of…

Singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal…

"Rhea Chakraborty is taking her revenge on…

Sonu Sood launches a scholarship programme…

Rhea Chakraborty names Bollywood celebrities…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification