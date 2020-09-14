The busy film and TV industries have resumed work; celebrities are stepping out in order to be back on set after almost six months. Amongst celebrities who are back to work include Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Vaani Kapoor among others. Ranveer Singh, last week, stepped out to shoot an ad at a suburban studio in Mumbai. The shoot was conducted over three days in eight-hour shifts.

As per report in a daily, a team of 20 members were chosen in order to adhere to the safety guidelines. They were tested before the shoot, the set was sanitized before and after the shoot. The director had everything planned so the crew knew what exactly to be done once the shoot begins. The ad that Ranveer filmed during these three days is expected to go on air before Dussehra.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh starrer 83 where he essays the role of Kapil Dev has been postponed indefinitely amid the theatres being shut. The makers are hoping to release it on the big screen but aren’t ruling out digital options too. Meanwhile, the actor has a couple of projects in the pipeline including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Zoya Akhtar’s gangster drama. Takht, the period drama, seems to have taken a back seat.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

