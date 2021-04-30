Singer-songwriter-actor Nick Jonas is taking up a hosting gig. He is set to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23. For the past three years, Kelly Clarkson hosted the award show. Both the singers are coaches on The Voice.

The nominations of 2021 BBMAs were announced on April 29. The Weeknd is leading with 16 nominations this year for his 'After Hours' record and the chart-topping song 'Blinding Lights'. He is followed by DaBaby coming in with nine nominations. Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, BTS are nominated in 4 categories, each followed by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande bagging three nominations, each.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

Last year, Jonas Brothers won three Billboard Music Awards - Top duo/group, Top radio songs artist and Top radio song for 'Sucker'. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are set to air on May 23 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Nick Jonas recently released his studio album 'Spaceman'. As an actor, he has appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Midway, and Chaos Walking.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.