Nexus Malls, the retail platform in India owned and managed by Blackstone Real Estate funds, has announced Amitabh Bachchan as their 'Happyness Ambassador'. This is a unique, one-of-a-kind partnership with India's biggest global superstar to provide customers with a 'Har Din Kuch Naya' experience. 'Happyness Ambassador'.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most iconic celebrities in India, who is an all-time favourite across different age groups. He is a household name renowned for his award-winning acting career and charitable efforts. Talking about this new development, CEO, Nexus Malls Mr. Dalip Sehgal, said, "We are extremely privileged to welcome Amitabh Bachchan to our Nexus Malls family. He has a remarkable ability to connect with different age groups. We are proud to partner with one of India's biggest icons to help us deliver Har Din Kuch Naya experiences to our customers.”

Mr. Amitabh Bachchan added, "I am delighted to endorse Nexus Malls. Together, we will try and further aim at curating new experiences for the customers each time they visit Nexus Malls."

Since its inception in 2016, Nexus has become India's largest retail platform with 17 properties across 13 cities. In June 2022, they unveiled a new brand identity, which represents joy, excitement, freshness, life, and magic - and most importantly, happyness.

