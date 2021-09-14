Set in Bengaluru, Crime Stories: India Detectives explores some of the most shocking and puzzling crimes that the city has witnessed. A crew follows the Bengaluru Police and documents a never-seen-before look into the methods and working of Indian police. Releasing on Netflix on September 22, the docu-series will give a glimpse into the psyche of a suspect and a rare glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations.
Produced by Minnow Films, the character-based docu-series showcases four stories and will also give viewers a peek into emotional moments experienced by the police while investigating the crimes and their personal lives and personalities.
