Netflix releases the trailer of Crime Stories: India Detectives

Bollywood Hungama News Network

Set in Bengaluru, Crime Stories: India Detectives explores some of the most shocking and puzzling crimes that the city has witnessed. A crew follows the Bengaluru Police and documents a never-seen-before look into the methods and working of Indian police. Releasing on Netflix on September 22, the docu-series will give a glimpse into the psyche of a suspect and a rare glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations.

Produced by Minnow Films, the character-based docu-series showcases four stories and will also give viewers a peek into emotional moments experienced by the police while investigating the crimes and their personal lives and personalities.


Malayalam star Tovino Thomas' superhero flick Minnal Murali to premiere on Netflix

