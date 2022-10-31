In the wake of the tragedy in Itaewon in South Korea on Saturday, Netflix has decided to postpone their upcoming Korean drama The Fabulous.

In the wake of the tragedy in Itaewon in South Korea on Saturday which left hundreds of people dead, Netflix has decided to postpone their upcoming Korean drama The Fabulous starring Minho from popular K-pop group SHINee and actress Chae Soo Bin. The press conference was to take place this week followed by the premiere on November 4, 2022.

Swoon Netflix account on Monday shared an official statement on Instagram and wrote, “As national mourning is taking place due to the tragic accident in Korea, we have decided to postpone the press conference and the release of <The Fabulous>.”

For the unversed, Halloween celebrations turned deadly in South Korea’s Itaewon. It was reported that a crowd crush led to the death of 154 people, of whom 26 were foreign nationals and 132 were injured as per updates on Sunday, according to Korea Herald. An estimate of 100,000 people was expected to be in attendance on Saturday night in Itaewon, a district in central Seoul. In the narrow alley, around 10:40 pm, the crowd began to surge leaving people stuck there for over one and a half hours. This led to suffocation in the tight space. Videos and photos went viral on social media in which people and first responders were giving CPR on the spot to people who were unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest. The majority of the fatalities were people in their 20s.

Coming back to The Fabulous, the upcoming series follows four best friends as they chase their dreams alongside fashion’s elite while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town. In the series, Minho plays Ji Woo Min, a freelance photo editor established in his profession and known for his attractive appearance. However, he struggles with finding passion for his work. Things change when he encounters Pyo Ji Eun (played by Chae Soo Bin), a PR manager for luxury brands, and the two find themselves in a blossoming romance. The first look photos were unveiled in September.

Meanwhile, Chae Soo Bin was most recently seen in Disney+ series Rookie Cops. The series marked the debut of singer Kang Daniel as the lead actor. She is currently seen in a variety show Young Actors’ Retreat. On the other hand, Choi Minho was last seen in Lovestruck In The City and Yumi’s Cells season 1.

