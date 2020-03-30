Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.03.2020 | 1:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Neeraj Pandey reveals that the team of Chanakya starring Ajay Devgn is prepping for the film virtually

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While the country has come to a standstill because of the coronavirus outbreak, many people who are at home are utilising the time to work on their skills. Bollywood shoots came to a halt well before the nationwide lockdown was announced. However, that has not stopped filmmakers from prepping for their film.

Neeraj Pandey reveals that the team of Chanakya starring Ajay Devgn is prepping for the film virtually

In an interview with a news agency, director Neeraj Pandey who will next be making the film Chanakya starring Ajay Devgn said that they are prepping for the film while practising social distancing. He said that the crew is constantly discussing the project on phone or mail. From the VFX to concept to production design, the heads of all the departments have been keeping in touch.

Talking about the film going on floors, he said that it is too early to suggest that the shoot of Chanakya will be affected. This is the first time Neeraj Pandey will be collaborating with Ajay Devgn. Ajay plays the titular characters, a master economist and royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta.

Also Read: Neeraj Pandey denies fallout with Akshay Kumar, reveals why Crack was put on backburner

Tags : , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Randeep Hooda and Jay Patel partner to…

Shabana Azmi talks about her accidents; says…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan goes a step ahead; to…

Singer Sonu Nigam sets up a makeshift studio…

Priyanka Chopra reveals that her grandmother…

Sania Mirza says her friend Parineeti Chopra…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification