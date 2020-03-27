Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.03.2020 | 1:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Neeraj Pandey denies fallout with Akshay Kumar, reveals why Crack was put on backburner

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar has collaborated with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey on various projects including Baby, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, Special 26, Naam Shabana among others. The actor and director were supposed to reunite on a film called Crack which is now on the backburner.

Neeraj Pandey denies fallout with Akshay Kumar, reveals why Crack was put on backburner

Recently, the filmmaker spoke to a daily, where he talked about Crack which is now on the backburner. He said that he was not happy with the script and that there are no plans for the revival of the project either. He further said that if he manages to crack the script, he might revive it.

Akshay Kumar, in August 2016, had announced he will be reuniting with Neeraj. “Friends, I'm happy to share with you that after Special 26 and Baby, in 2017, I'm collaborating with Neeraj Pandey once again!" Akshay had also posted the title logo of the film stating it will release on Independence Day in 2017.

There were rumours that they were not on good terms. The filmmaker said that they did not have a fallout. And also said that Akshay has been busy with his projects and he has moved on with Ajay Devgn starrer Chanakya. Speaking of the reunion, he said that it is a great responsibility for both of them and that they have to find the right project for their reunion.

Neeraj Pandey, on the work front, recently helmed a web series called Special Ops.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Tacker on working with Neeraj Pandey – “He is known for bringing realism to cinema”

More Pages: Crack Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Emraan Hashmi spent his birthday under…

Ananya Panday says only one day of shoot…

Veteran actress Nimmi passes away at 88;…

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working…

Salman Khan to battle three villains in…

Shruti Haasan talks about life in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification