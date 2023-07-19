In a big relief to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, the Supreme Court was informed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that it is not challenging the bail granted to the actress in the drugs case. The drugs case was registered against Rhea Chakraborty after the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It was alleged that the actress was part of a ‘drug dealers’ syndicate who facilitated the purchase of drugs for Rajput. The actress was arrested on September 8, 2020, by NDPS and received bail on October 4, 2020.

NCB decides not to challenge bail granted to Rhea Chakraborty in drugs case

As reported by Live Law India, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who appeared for the NCB, told Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh the grant of the bail is not being challenged. The bench stated in their order, “At this stage the challenge to impugned order may not be required. However, the question of law would be kept open. This judgment of HC would not be taken as a precedent for any other case.”

At the time in 2021, the High Court bench of Justice SV Kotwal said, “She is not part of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits.” The bench observed that the actress was not guilty of any punishable offence under Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

ALSO READ: Birthday Girl Rhea Chakraborty is giving us major outfit goal for all occasions

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.