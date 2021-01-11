The popular TV show Naagin 5 starring Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna, and Mohit Sehgal which went on air in August 2020 is all set to wrap up in February this year.

Reportedly, Naagin 5 will go off air next month after being on air for six months. While the date of airing the last episode has not been finalised, the team will be shooting it at the end of January.

The show had garnered a good viewership largely due to the chemistry between Sharad and Surbhi. Sharad plays the role of a quintessential bad boy Veeranshu Singhania in the beginning and is later portrayed as this metrosexual man who is powerful, handsome and protective of his wife Bani. Meanwhile Surbhi transforms into a naagin playing the role of Aadinaagin and was loved by the audiences.

On the other hand, there are reports doing the rounds that Ekta Kapoor’s new show on vampires will be replacing Naagin 5. This is the second time Kapoor will be bringing in a show based on vampires. She had earlier produced the show called Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani based on vampires.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra says, “You have to fight through the worst days to earn your best”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.