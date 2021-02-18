Bollywood Hungama

“I am in the mood for action, and so is the audience,” – Nagarjuna

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has started shooting for his new Telugu film. Sharing details Nag tells me, “It is a film directed by Praveen Sattaru. He’s a big name in Telugu cinema with many hits to his credit. We will be shooting in Hyderabad, London, Goa and Ooty. It’s an out-and-out action film. I’m going to level with you, Subhash. I am in the mood for action. Enough of family dramas, love stories and bio-pics. The audience wants to see some solid action on screen. I think I am up to it. I’ve never felt fitter in my life. So my forthcoming films will be action-dominated. Even my next release Wild Dog is an action film.”

“I am in the mood for action, and so is the audience,” - Nagarjuna

Ashishor Solomon’s Telugu film Wild Dog would have been released in 2020. “But you know what happened. 2020 is a year we all want to blur out of our calendars. We had completed a majority of the film before Covid19 struck. We resumed shooting in September 2020. Ever since then I’ve been shooting non-stop.”

Shedding light on his role in Wild Dog Nag says, “It’s about a political extraction, a jihadi whom we RAW agents have to extract from a hostile country. Though it is based on a real incident we have fictionalized the actual headline. Nowadays one can’t be too careful.”

Also Read: Nagarjuna wraps Brahmastra, shares pictures Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji

