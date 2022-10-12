Netflix’s next Monica, O My Darling drops on 11th November 2022, directed by Vasan Bala and starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

Netflix announced the launch date of its upcoming whodunit dark comedy, Monica, O My Darling which is all set to premiere on 11th November 2022. Alike the intriguing and entertaining teaser, the quirky character poster features Rajkummar in his new character look where he is seen trapped in a claw.

Monica, O My Darling starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte to release on Netflix on November 11, 2022

Monica, O My Darling is a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to mayhem in the lives of the people involved. Discover lust, blackmail, betrayal, blood, mystery, and some robots crushing human skulls as you join your favourite actors on a dark and devilish roller coaster in this whodunnit crime drama where survival is the key.

Someone please tell @RajkummarRao that he already has a hold on our hearts. He doesn’t need a claw for it ???? Monica O My Darling, premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling pic.twitter.com/sWwOz2E8gs — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 12, 2022

Director Vasan Bala earlier shared, “Monica, O My Darling has been a dream project for me and we cannot wait to entertain everyone with this twisted crime comedy brimming with mystery and drama. Joining forces with Matchbox Shots and Netflix along with our brilliant ensemble cast to bring to life this unique story has been an absolute pleasure.”

Matchbox Shots producers Sarita Patil and Dikssha J. Routray said “We are super excited to partner with Netflix on this superb neo-noir Monica, O My Darling, directed by Vasan Bala to audiences globally in over 190 countries. With an exciting story, an exceptional cast and the hardwork from the entire team, we simply couldn't ask for more on this project!”

Directed by Vasan Bala, and produced by Matchbox Shots, Monica, O My Darling will star an incredible ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in interesting projects across genres including Guns and Gulaabs, Mr & Mrs Mahi and Bheed.

