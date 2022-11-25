Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Drishyam 2, visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Taking to his verified social media handle, Ajay shared a picture with his fans on Friday. In the photo, the star can be seen engrossed in worship. While sporting a casual look in a blue sweatshirt, multiple garlands can be seen around his neck.

The Bollywood actor can be seen kneeling down on the floor and offering prayers with the help of a priest. Meanwhile, there were a lot of devotees in the background. The photo also captures a police officer standing behind him. Instagramming the post, Devgn wrote a short caption, which read, “Darshan of Kashi Vishwanath / Been waiting for this for a very long time! Hail Lord Shiva.”

Reacting to the post, many from his Insta fam wrote Har Har Mahadev and dropped heart and folded-hands emojis in the comments section. Meanwhile, a section of them also congratulated for the success of Drishyam 2 and wished him luck for his next film, Bholaa.

Talking about his latest release, Drishyam 2, the film also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and Ishita Dutta, among others. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the sequel of 2015’s hit film was released on November 18. Interestingly, Drishyam 2 became the second biggest opening for Bollywood in 2022.

On the other hand, post the release of Drishyam 2, Ajay unveiled the first look poster of Bholaa. On November 21, the actor shared the poster on his social media handle. Apart from acting in this film, Ajay has also directed it himself. A day after that, the makers dropped the first teaser of the upcoming film.

