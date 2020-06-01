India enters the fifth phase lockdown amid Coronavirus pandemic. But, there's a difference. The rest of the India will open up in phases in order to get back to the routine. Maharashtra and other states have laid down strict rules and will continue lockdown in containment areas. But, filming of movies and television will resume soon under stringent guidelines provided by the government.

As per the guidelines issued by a Government Resolution (GR), the Cultural Affairs Ministry said that filming can begin in non-containment areas. The announcement read that crowd can't gather while shooting is on. Precautions need to be taken and norms have to be adhered to while using the air conditioning system on the sets. Safety measures should be taken during the transportation of shooting equipment, artists, and technicians.

Violation of the guidelines will lead to stopping the shooting. Social distancing will have to be maintained.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Government to help restart the entertainment industry

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.