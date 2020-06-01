Bollywood Hungama

Shilpa Shetty joins Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor for One Humanity Live fundraiser

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently inspired millions with her speech during the One Humanity Live called ‘Dream with Us’ organized by 'Global Gift Foundation'. While the actress shared the platform with 150 other global stars, from India it was Shilpa, along with actresses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Jacqueline Fernandes and filmmaker Karan Johar. For the uninformed, the initiative aims at raising funds for several international Covid-19 relief causes. In this 24-hour live session, talents from all over the world were seen talking about the pandemic and the new normal it has brought with it.

Shilpa Shetty joins Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor for One Humanity Live fundraiser

During the Live, Shilpa had some wonderful words to say. She said, “I know world over we are all feeling a dichotomy of emotions, me too, I have immense gratitude for all this precious time with my family. But there is still this unsettling anxiety to see the end. Is this the new normal? A lot of unanswered questions, but I do know one thing for sure, there will be light at the end of this dark tunnel. This too shall pass. They say that dreams manifest, so with hope and gratitude in my heart I look forward to a positive and a better world with lesser suffering.”

Further, Shilpa also went to quote a poem by Laura Kelly Fanucci which was truly inspiring. The OHM live brought together icons from the world of music, sports, cinema, art, fashion and more. Some of the top names included lDua Lipa, Jason Derulo, Jewel, CeeLo Green, Columbian superstar Maluma, Mahira Khan amongst many others.

