The latest music video titled ‘Madhuban’ starring Sunny Leone caused a stir after releasing on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, on Sunday, has said to take down the ‘obscene’ music video. In the wake of the controversy, music label Saregama on Sunday said the company will "change" the name and lyrics of the song ‘madhuban mein Radhika naache’ after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra alleged the music video, had hurt Hindus' religious sentiments.

"In light of recent feedback and respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and name of the song 'madhuban...'. The new song will replace the old across all platforms over the next three days," Saregama said.

Mr Mishra - who adds Ms Leone to a growing list of brands and artistic content he deems objectionable and has threatened with legal action, including a jewellery collection by designer Sabyasachi - claimed the video that accompanies the song hurts Hindu sentiments. "Some people continuously hurt Hindu sentiments... there are temples for Radha... we pray to her. Saqib Toshi (the music composer) can make songs concerning his religion, but such songs offend us. I will take legal advice and action will be taken if the video is not taken down in three days," he said.

In addition to the Madhya Pradesh minister, Hindu priests from Uttar Pradesh have also spoken out to go to the court if the video is not banned.

Earlier this month Narottam Mishra hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for his invitation to stand-up comics Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui - who have faced cancellation of shows after pressure from the BJP and right-wing groups. Last month Mr Mishra fired another warning - to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee - over a jewellery collection he declared was "obscene". Before that Mr Mishra lashed out at a Karva Chauth ad from Dabur, and also attacked Bollywood filmmaker Prakash Jha over the filming of a web series.

The song in question features Ms Leone dancing to a song viewed by some as describing the love between Krishna and Radha. The song is sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty.

