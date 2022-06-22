Hollywood actress Léa Seydoux is currently in talks to join Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, joining fellow franchise newcomers Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler.

Lea Seydoux in talks to join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune: Part 2 as Lady Margot

The story resumes where Part One left off, with Paul Atreides (Chalamet) fighting alongside the Fremen to free the desert planet of Arrakis from the grips of House Harkonnen. Christopher Walken will play the ruler of the known universe who initially sends the Atreides family to Arrakis in order to cause their downfall. In the continuation, he and the baron terrorize the populace and must contend with the rebellion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, shooting is set to begin this summer in Budapest, Hungary, with Villeneuve directing from a script he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts. Seydoux is said to play Lady Margot Fenring, who in Frank Herbert’s novel is an ally to Paul and his efforts to avenge House Atreides.

Mary Parent, Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick are producing the film. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem are returning for the Legendary and Warner Bros. film.

The two-part film is based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. Set in the far future, Dune: Part 1 concludes with Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, the series' central Messianic figure, seeking refuge from enemies in the desert. Dune: Part 2 will follow his efforts to exact vengeance on the noble families who assassinated his father, Duke Leto Atreides, and reclaim power.

The film is slated for a release on October 20, 2023.

