An alleged image of an official school document showing that female group LE SSERAFIM member Kim Ga Ram was the perpetrator of school violence started circulating online Monday. Both the group’s agency and Kim Ga Ram’s former school have issued brief responses to the alleged piece of evidence.

On May 16, a photo of a document dated 2018 and titled “Notice of School Violence Committee Results” surfaced online and lists the name “Kim Garam from Year 1, Class 3” as the perpetrator in the incident. The document begins, “We are informing you of the action that we will be taking in accordance with Articles 16 and 17 of the Act on the Prevention of and Countermeasures Against Violence in Schools.”

As Korean tabloid Soompi notes, Article 16 of the Act on the Prevention of and Countermeasures Against Violence in Schools deals with “Protection of Victim Students,” and Article 17 of the law deals with “Countermeasures Against Aggressor Students.” On the same day that the document began spreading online, someone posted a photo allegedly of Kim Garam and her classmates from middle school wearing T-shirts with the number “3” on them and wrote, “It’s true that Kim Garam was in Year 1, Class 3 at Kyeongin Middle School. This is a photo from a Kyeongin Middle School retreat.”

A spokesperson for HYBE then officially responded the same day to the alleged evidence saying, “Nothing has changed from our agency’s previous statement [on the matter]. We have begun to take legal action, and the details will be sorted out during the legal process.” Meanwhile, the school bullying controversy has continued even before the new girl group debuted. Five days before LE SSERAFIM's debut, an anonymous netizen created an online community post claiming that member Kim Garam is actually a school bully.

Last month, when multiple allegations against Kim Ga Ram surfaced, HYBE released an official statement denying the allegations and claiming that Kim Ga Ram had been a victim of school bullying herself. The agency also announced their plans to take legal action against those making the claims about Kim Ga Ram. Meanwhile, when Korean newspaper Money Today contacted Kim Garam’s former middle school to ask about the alleged evidence, the school replied, “We cannot give a response.”

