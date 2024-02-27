Abhishek Malik, best known for his role as Akshay Tandon in the primetime ZEE TV family drama Kumkum Bhagya, has announced his divorce with wife Suhani Chaudhary. Suhani, who is also in the entertainment industry and is a model, has also confirmed the news and the couple has maintained that they decided to take this decision owing to compatibility issues. The popular actor also mentioned that they have filed for divorce, and it is currently under process.

In a Pinkvilla report, Abhishek Malik opened up about the separation and also cited that one of the reasons for their separation was also lack of time for them to understand each other. He said, “We really tried to work it out but there were some genuine compatibility issues and we had to take a call. When we got engaged in January 2021, we had less time to spend with and understand each other. Soon after, we got married (in October 2021). After that, I got a little caught up with buying a new house; so we didn’t really get the time to connect.”

“The connection was missing. We tried to work it out, we were together in Mumbai for 2 years but eventually, we understood that we shouldn’t drag it too much as we have all of our lives ahead of us and that’s when we decided to mutually part ways. We have amicably separated. I don’t wish anything bad for her,” he continued.

In another report by ETimes, Suhani Chaudhary too opened up about her thoughts and resonated with what Malik had to say, as she added, “We took the plunge without anticipating that we could be incompatible, something that we figured out after we started living together. However, there are no grudges or regrets. We realised that both of us should move on with our lives. Parting ways is probably the right decision for both of us. I wish Abhishek a great future ahead.”

