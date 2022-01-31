South Korean zombie apocalypse drama All Of Us Are Dead, which premiered on Netflix on January 28, took only a day to reach the top spot in the world’s top 10 programs and topped the streaming giant’s charts worldwide.

According to data from analytics company FlixPatrol, the show topped the streaming platform’s charts in over 25 countries since its premiere, including in South Korea, Thailand and Singapore. The horror show is now the third Korean series to achieve such a feat, following the success of Squid Game and Hellbound.

In a recent interview with Edaily Korea, All Of Us Are Dead director Lee Jae Gyu talked about his show’s global success and shared, “I truly can’t believe all the love it has received from so many countries around the world.”

“I think this will come as a great relief to all the actors and staff who devoted themselves to this project for two years.” he said.

The zombie-filled apocalyptic drama is based on a webtoon ‘Now At Our School’ by Joo Dong Geun and revolves around a set of high school students who are trapped inside their school campus amidst a zombie-virus outbreak. The students must fight their way out or turn into one of the rabid infected.

